Drug and weapon arrest at a local hotel in Scioto County

Aug. 10—SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on August 9, 2021, at 6 a.m. his 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call of a subject waving a firearm around in a vehicle.

The caller advised that the subject was in a vehicle that was parked in a hotel parking lot, located in the 3700 block of U.S. 23, in Rosemount, Ohio. Deputies were dispatched to the location and Deputy Brian Nolen was the first to arrive.

Upon his arrival he observed two vehicles, appearing to be small SUVs, parked side by side in the rear lot. One vehicle (blue) was occupied by a male and female, while the other vehicle (green) was occupied by a female.

Deputy Nolen approached the vehicles, ordering the occupants to "show their hands". The occupants would not follow directions to keep their hands visible. Deputy Nolen approached the male's side of the vehicle and noticed the male attempting to hide an orange/pinkish package in his left hand. As Deputy Nolen was removing him from the vehicle he lunged back into the vehicle, reaching with his left hand towards the floorboard.

Deputy Nolen removed him from the vehicle, and while doing so the subject placed the orange/pinkish package into his mouth, chewing the object (which is believed to be drugs). Deputy Josh Lewis arrived on scene, taking control of the two female occupants.

Deputies located a loaded Walther p22 handgun under the male's seat, as well as a black container that contained a white powdery substance and a crystallized substance. This is the area in which the male was reaching as he lunged back into the vehicle.

Arrested was Timothy R. Royster, age 38, of 1308 McConnell Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio. He was charged with Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, Possession of Meth, a felony of the 5th degree, Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the 4th degree, Probation Violation, and Possession of a Weapon Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Also arrested were, Corey Weaver, age 20, of 1814 Dexter Ave., Portsmouth, Ohio and Breeanna Lambert, age 23, of 380 Houston Hollow Candy Run Road, Lucasville, Ohio. Both were charged with Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree.

All arrestees are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Thoroughman requests anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.