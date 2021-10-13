A drugmaker backed by the company that owns Marlboro cigarettes plans to launch the world's first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·2 min read
Coronavirus vaccine canada
A nurse is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccine in Toronto, Canada, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

  • A Japanese drugmaker plans to submit data for a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine to Canadian regulators.

  • The vaccine is made using a relative of the tobacco plant.

  • Medicago, which is making the vaccine, is part-owned by tobacco giant Philip Morris International.

The world's first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine could reach Canada's drug regulator by the end of the year.

Leading Japanese drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said Tuesday that Medicago, its Quebec-based subsidiary that developed the shot, would apply for Canadian approval by the end of 2021, the Financial Times reported.

Marlboro cigarette brand manufacturer Philip Morris International part-owns Medicago, according to the Financial Times.

US market intelligence company Transparency Market Research predicted in September that the plant-based vaccine market, including non-COVID-19 vaccines, will be worth $2.34 billion by 2031.

A plant-based COVID-19 vaccine has never been approved before.

Toshifumi Tada, head of vaccine business development at Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, told the Financial Times that there was "value in expanding options for vaccinesm" and said that, like seasonal flu, he didn't expect demand for COVID-19 vaccines to "suddenly disappear."

"There is still much uncertainty regarding emerging variants," Tada said, per the Financial Times.

Medicago's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine has shown promise in trials.

Medicago said in May that, in a trial of 24,000 participants, those given its COVID-19 vaccine had 10 times as many antibodies as those who had previously caught COVID-19. The vaccine also gave no serious side effects in the study, it said.

The vaccine includes an adjuvant - an additive which enhances immune response - made by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, and was given as two doses, 21 days apart, Medicago said.

Medicago makes the plant-based vaccine by first inserting a genetic code into a bacteria. A close relative of the tobacco plant is then soaked in the modified bacteria. The code teaches the plant, Nicotiana benthamiana, to make a protein, which is then used in the vaccine, per scientific journal Nature.

Its fast manufacturing time could cut costs and make it easy to adapt to emerging coronavirus variants: It takes five to six weeks for Medicago to produce a clinical-grade vaccine this way, compared to four to six months for traditional lab methods, Nathalie Charland, Medicago's senior director of scientific and medical affairs, told Nature

Plant-based vaccines also don't require the ultracold storage temperatures, unlike Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 shots.

Medicago said earlier this month that it planned to submit the vaccine to Japanese regulators by March 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Humans used tobacco 12,300 years ago, new discovery suggests

    Tobacco seeds are found in an ancient Utah fireplace excavated by researchers into early Americans.

  • U.S. gives marketing nod to an e-cigarette for first time

    Shares of British American Tobacco rose in early trading Wednesday after its Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods became the first vapor product to get the nod from U.S. regulators. The Food and Drug Administration granted marketing approval Tuesday after a review of company research showed its tobacco-flavored products could help adult smokers who switch from cigarettes reduce exposure to harmful chemicals . But the agency rejected the company’s five flavored products. It said BAT had failed to show they would protect public health. The FDA said, however, that it is still evaluating the company’s menthol version. The decision comes as makers of e-cigarettes are under the scrutiny of health regulators for allegedly targeting their marketing at youth and concerns that a new generation would get hooked on nicotine. Most users in a recent CDC survey of American middle and high school students said they used flavored products with fruit, candy and desserts among the most common. A broader U.S. study showed adolescents who used e-cigarettes were more than four times as likely to be smoking traditional cigarettes within a couple of years compared to those who tried any vapes. In September, the FDA delayed its decision on whether BAT rival Juul – popular with young people - and other major manufacturers could sell their e-cigarette products in the United States, as it weighed the public health impact of the products.

  • Seau family mourns COVID-19 death of beloved Oceanside mother, grandmother

    Seau family mourns COVID-19 death of beloved Oceanside mother, grandmother

  • William Shatner ready to boldly go to space today

    At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to reach space.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Blue Origin is sending William Shatner to space, and a former employee filed complaints against Apple: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Second recall of pain reliever for issue that can cause ‘severe morbidity, even death’

    For the second time in just over six weeks, Teligent Pharma recalled Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml for super potency.

  • Report: Trump threatens legal action against a $5-a-week 'uncensored' social media app

    2nd1st calls itself an "uncensored news and chat" social media app and charges users $4.99 a week. Former President Donald Trump's attorney said the app used Trump's name and image for commercial gain, the New York Post reported.

  • Doctors' challenge with aspirin guidance: It's hard to know who's taking it

    In a reversal, new draft guidance warns adults who do not have a history of heart disease or stroke should not take baby aspirin. But millions of patients may have been taking the blood-thinner without their knowledge.Why it matters: With heart disease as the top killer in the U.S., persistent recommendations from doctors portrayed a blanket statement to the public that middle-aged people should be taking baby, or low-dose, aspirin. It's been estimated tens of millions of people with no history

  • U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters

    (Reuters) -Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna Inc had not met all of the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong. FDA staff said in documents that data for Moderna's vaccine showed that a booster does increase protective antibodies, but the difference in antibody levels before and after the shot was not wide enough, particularly in those whose levels had remained high. The documents were released ahead of a meeting later this week of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of the vaccine.

  • NIH data suggests mix-and-match boosting for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

    Data collected by the National Institutes of Health show that people who received a shot of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they receive an mRNA shot instead of a second J&J one, according to a person who has seen the data. Yes, but: J&J has asked the FDA to authorize a second shot of its own vaccine, which could make any attempt to authorize mix-and-matching vaccines confusing for the public.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • Molnupiravir? Not So Fast. What About Tollovir? — Here's Why You Should Know What That Means

    Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced last Friday impressive results from its COVID-19 antiviral, molnupiravir. As vaccines are requiring a third booster shot and anti-vaccine individuals remain at risk for COVID-19 hospitalization, death, and severe symptoms, the scientific community and Wall Street’s attention has turned to COVID-19 therapeutics as the best way to handle breakthrough infections and potential future surges. Antivirals are the top contenders when it com

  • Merck is set to make billions off a COVID-19 pill that could change the pandemic. Here's why some countries will pay more than others.

    Merck's antiviral has not yet been authorized, but the company already has plans to distribute the coronavirus pills globally.

  • Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe, aims to increase production instead

    Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

  • FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is wrestling with whether and when recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need another dose — at six months or as early as two months. In an online review, FDA scientists didn't reach a firm conclusion, citing shortcomings with J&J's data, including little information on protection against the extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The review comes ahead of meetings Thursday and Friday when an FDA advisory panel will recommend whether to back booster doses of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines.

  • FDA says not all requirements were met for Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot

    Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday that Moderna had not met all the agency's criteria to support use of booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, possibly because the efficacy of the shot's first two doses has remained strong.

  • Sanofi’s Covid Vaccine Inches Closer to the Market, Analyst Says

    The results of a Phase 2 trial of the vaccine "are positive signals" for the coming Phase 3 trial, wrote SVB Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Concentrates on COVID-19 Vaccine Development

    While Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine shows potential, delay in regulatory filings in both the United States and Europe does not bode well for the stock.

  • Big Pharma is twisting facts to try and convince you that a new plan to lower drug prices would actually be bad. Don't fall for it.

    1 in every 3 adults does not take the medications they've been prescribed because they can't afford it. Reducing drug prices is vital.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.