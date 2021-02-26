Drugs, $24,000 in cash seized during Canton traffic stop
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Feb. 26—CANTON — Village police early Friday morning made four drug arrests following a traffic stop on Route 310.
Police said they observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer with insufficient tail lights make an unsafe turn without a signal at about 1:30 a.m. on State Street.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was requested during the stop, and roughly 14 pounds of marijuana, 28.4 grams of cocaine and more than $24,000 in cash was allegedly found in the vehicle.
Johnny Rivera, 42, of Moira, Damien Brandon, 18, of Peru, Bryan Cramer, 22, of Morrisonville, and Andrew Snyder, 28, of Massena, were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony.
Mr. Rivera, the driver, was additionally cited for having insufficient tail lights and an unsafe turn. Mr. Cramer was additionally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
All four were arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on appearance tickets for March 24.