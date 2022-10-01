The drugs came from Mexico. The money was laundered in NY. The CT men are going to prison.

A Manchester man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, according to federal authorities.

David Cintron, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to a total of 78 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force began investigating a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization that was trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Connecticut in July 2019 and it found Cintron, Armando Gonzalez and others received “kilogram-quantities of narcotics, primarily fentanyl, from a source in Mexico, and then distributed the drug to street-level distributors,” federal authorities said in a statement.

“Members of the organization delivered cash generated from the sale of narcotics to a money broker in Brooklyn, New York, who assisted in laundering the narcotics proceeds before they were transferred to leaders of the drug trafficking organization,” the statement said. “Between August and October 2019, investigators seized more than $200,000 in cash from members of the drug trafficking organization.”

Office space on Pratt Street in Hartford, an apartment in Asylum Hill, and a New Britain apartment were used to store, process and package fentanyl for street stale, the statement said,

Cintron, Gonzalez and three others were arrested on federal charges on April 28, 2020 and authorities seized “numerous bags of suspected fentanyl, items used to process and package narcotics, a 9mm firearm, 9mm ammunition, and cash,” in the New Britain apartment, according to federal authorities.

A grand jury returned an indictment in June 2020 charging Cintron, Gonzalez and eight others with narcotics distribution and money laundering offenses. Cintron pleaded guilty on May 11 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Gonzalez, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to related charges and, on June 27, 2022, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic police departments. Agencies assisting the investigation include the DEA New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force and the New York Police Department, the statement noted.