Drugs, cash, firearms netted in Crestline raid

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office provided this photo of drugs, cash and firearms found during a drug raid in Crestline.

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH on Thursday concluded a several-month-long investigation into illegal narcotics trafficking and possession which netted drugs, cash and firearms from a residence at 334 Park Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Arrested was Nayyohn Johnson II, 33, who resides at the address, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson was the target of the investigation. Officers seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, currency and firearms. The Crestline Fire Department assisted in removing evidence from the residence, the news release said.

Criminal charges are pending against Johnson for multiple offenses and he is incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center. This case is still being investigated by detectives, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Scott Kent encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or www.metrich.com

