Drugs, cash and gun seized in bust at Midlands home, landing man in jail, SC cops say

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs, a stolen gun, and more than $10,000 in cash were among the items seized during a recent bust at a Midlands home, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana were all found in the Nov. 3 raid at a home on Furman Field Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Rembert, near U.S. 521 and about 6 miles from Shaw Air Force Base.

Jamaal Jackson was inside the home during the search and was arrested, according to the release. The 41-year-old Sumter resident was charged with six counts of manufacturing crack, trafficking more than an ounce of cocaine, trafficking more than an ounce of crack, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, jail records show.

Jackson remains behind bars at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after he was denied bond on all 11 charges, according to jail records.

Jackson has a previous criminal record that includes pleading guilty to drug charges in 2015 and again in 2018, while being found guilty of drug charges in a bench trial in 2016, Sumter County court records show.

Drugs, a gun and cash were seized at a bust at a Midlands home, the sheriff’s office said.

After the raid, the sheriff’s office said it seized:

▪ 313 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $31,300

▪ 30 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $3,000

▪ 80 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of $800

▪ $10,675 in cash

▪ One firearm and a vehicle

“We’ve received complaints about illegal drug activity taking place in various areas and we take each complaint seriously,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in the release. “We have more search warrants to execute and more arrests to make. So if you’ve made a complaint, please know that we are continually building cases.”

Those looking to contact the sheriff’s office can call 803-436-2000.