Drugs, cash and guns seized in bust of alleged 'violent' trafficking organization

Mar. 18—HAMILTON -Two men are facing charges following an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization.

Nine search warrants were served Tuesday by multiple agencies, including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force, Hamilton Police, Fairfield Police, Middletown Division of Police, the Hamilton County Task Force, Warren County Drug Task Force and the FBI. They were served on Hamilton residences related to the alleged violent drug trafficking organization operating throughout Butler County, the sheriff's office said.

The group was allegedly involved with a large drug seizure in June and a shooting death in September. The searches resulted in the recovery of approximately 700 pounds of marijuana with a street value estimated to be around $2 million, 10 firearms, multiple vehicles, and more than $50,000.

Vince Sanford, 43, of Hamilton was arrested for felony trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. John Andrews Jr., 36, of Hamilton was arrested and charged with several federal felony drug and firearms-related offenses. The investigation is ongoing.

"These agencies working together is key to putting a stop to these violent drug traffickers," said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.