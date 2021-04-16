Drugs, cash seized after police chase in North Huntingdon

Apr. 16—A Clairton man was arrested Thursday after police said he ran from a traffic stop on Route 30 in North Huntingdon and threw a bag of drugs as he fled, according to court papers.

Anthony Martin Jamison, 32, being held without bail in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Township officers were tipped off Thursday afternoon that Jamison would be traveling there to deliver heroin, according to court papers. They spotted him driving a Dodge Durango around 2:30 p.m.

An undercover officer followed Jamison as he made a couple stops and reported he failed to use a turn signal and his driver's license wasn't valid. The SUV was pulled over on Route 30 eastbound near Thompson Lane. Investigators said Jamison took off on foot behind a business, carrying something in a clear plastic bag that he tossed as he fled, according to court papers.

The chase turned back toward Route 30 and officers said they apprehended him. Police said they seized $1,300 and two cell phones. Officers found the bag Jamison tossed and said it contained 540 stamp bags of suspected heroin and 2 grams of suspected cocaine, according to court papers.

He is charged with drug offenses, escape, tampering with evidence, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and a summary traffic violation. He was arraigned Friday morning.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. An April 28 preliminary hearing is set.

Jamison served 15 to 30 months of incarceration on two Allegheny County drug cases from 2016 and 2018. He was sentenced in April 2019, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .