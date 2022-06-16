Drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Piqua raids; parolee arrested

Jun. 15—A 34-year-old prison parolee was arrested and cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and vehicles were seized Tuesday during raids at two Piqua residences.

A drug trafficking investigation lasting several months led to the search warrants at a house in the 700 block of Boal Avenue and an apartment in the 1000 block of Eleanor Avenue. Four vehicles and an all-terrain vehicle also were seized, according to a release from the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Marquis Devon Purter of Piqua was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Miami County Jail.

Several charges were filed against him Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court, including manufacturing of drugs, trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

Purter was on parole for a prior drug-related conviction after he served two years in prison, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections records show.