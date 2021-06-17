Drugs dominate Greenup County indictments

Jun. 17—If the June session of the Greenup County grand jury can be summed up in one word, it would be drugs.

Drug trafficking made the vast majority of the indictments issued by the grand jury June 10. Grand jurors accused folks of slinging meth, heroin, a little bit of weed and even anabolic steroids on the streets and in the hollers of the county.

Now, don't jump to conclusions about any of these cases — an indictment is just a formal charge issued by a grand jury. It is only an accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

And a grand jury is just a panel of everyday folks — it could be your doctor, the clerk at the gas station or one of the old men who hangs out early in the morning at McDonald's. Their job is to figure out if the state has enough probable cause to prosecute the case.

The following people were indicted:

—Neesa D. Fannin, 31, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of meth trafficking, a class D felony. According to her indictment, Fannin sold meth to a confidential informant working for the Fivco Area Drug Task Force in November 2019.

—Shawn M. Crabtree, 37, of West Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. According to his indictment, Crabtree brought a drug into the Greenup County slammer on March 27.

—Rachael E. Elliott, 44, of Maysville, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft more than $500 in value. According to her indictment, Elliott entered a woman's building Sept. 18, 2020, and stole something.

—Taylor Jo-Anne Henry, 27, of Portsmouth, was indicted on one count of meth trafficking in excess of 2 grams, one count of heroin trafficking and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Henry is accused of possessing distribution level amounts of drugs on May 1.

—Amber M. Rawlings, 35, of Proctorville, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband, one count of meth trafficking, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender. Rawlings is accused of sticking drugs in her genitalia and attempting to sneak them into the jail on April 22.

Story continues

—Thomas H. Fenchel, 67, of South Shore, was indicted in four separate drug cases. In each case, he has been indicted on a sole count of meth trafficking. Fenchel is accused of selling meth to an informant working under KSP on four separate dates in February and March.

—Amber N. McCleese, 38, of Argillite, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, she was indicted on one count of first-degree bail jumping and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender. In the other case, she was indicted on one count of heroin trafficking, one count of selling simulated drugs and another persistent felony offender charge. McCleese is accused of selling dope to an informant in August 2019, then skipping her court date in Greenup County Circuit Court on Nov. 7, 2019.

—Christopher C. Gillum, 38, of McDermont, Ohio, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, Gillum was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of simple possession of meth and heroin and one count of DUI. In the other case, he was indicted on one count of heroin trafficking, one count of steroids trafficking, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender. Gillum is accused of selling heroin, meth and steroids to a person in June 2020 and of being caught with a gun and drugs during a DUI stop on May 3.

—Daniel T. Bryant, 26, of South Shore, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of heroin trafficking, one count of meth trafficking, three traffic violations and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender. The indictment stems from a May 1 incident.

—Misty L. Salyer, 51, of Wurtland, and Kendra R. Salyer, 32, of Flatwoods, were indicted on a sole count of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. According to the indictment, the two women — who appear to be charged separately — are accused of assaulting a Wurtland woman on Sept. 5, 2020.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com