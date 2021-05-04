Drugs, DUIs, bench warrants among locked-up
May 4—Another weekend has come and gone, and another group of people found themselves looking for bail money on Monday morning.
Drugs, DUIs and bench warrants made up a good bit of the lock-ups over the weekend, online jail records show.
Anyone named in the weekend locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
—Shawn M. Davis, 28, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
—Jason M. Moore, 39, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of heroin, evidence tampering and three traffic violations.
—Peggy M. Chaffin, 40, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
—Alesha A. Gamble, 33, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and simple possession of a third-degree substance.
—Ashley Sweeney, 36, of West Van Lear, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
—Stephanie Fletcher, 38, of Wayne, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree burglary and theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
—Miles C. Hollar, 27, of Frankfort, was booked Friday on charges of resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
—Donald Webb, 36, of Van Lear, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and eight traffic violations.
—Jessie Ocasio Jr., 34, of Hagerhill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
—Jonathan A. Wireman, 21, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, menacing and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
—Stacey Heuser, 43, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value, public intoxication, simple possession of a third-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Bobby G. Hall, 53, of McDowell, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
—John A. Litton, 25, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
—Anthony W. Farris, 40, of Edmonton, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
—Christopher W. Ratliff, 41, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants.
—Jeffrey A. Harper, 50, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Carter County
—Keith Nelson, 56, of Charleston, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.
—Kermit D. Duncan, 52, of Lexington, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, evidence tampering, possession of marijuana, first-offense heroin possession, possession of a third-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of a prescription drug in an improper container and four traffic violations.
—Edgar D. Binion, 39, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, six traffic violations, a probation violation and a bench warrant.
—Amanda K. Valandingham, 42, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on probation violation, a parole violation and six traffic violations.
—Angela Scanlon, 45, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and two traffic violations.
Greenup County
—Joshua D. Stephenson, 27, of South Shore, was booked Friday on a contempt of a court charge.
—Neal Skaggs, 36, of South Shore, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree criminal trespass.
Rowan County
—Quentin Myers, 26, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with public intoxication, second-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
—Sheila Fraley, 46, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on circuit court charges of first-offense meth trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Tara Baldridge, 25, of Jeffersonville, was booked Friday on charges of identity theft, possession of drudger paraphernalia (two counts), first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense heroin possession (three counts), first-offense meth possession (two counts) and providing false information to police.
—Shaun Robbins, 36, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation and a circuit court warrant charing him with fourth-offense or greater DUI and three traffic violations.
—Julie Knipp, 27, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
—Iyanna Brown, 20, of Detroit, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI, providing false information to police, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment and driving on a revoked license.
(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com