Drugs, firearms, stolen property found in bust in Valhermoso Springs

Oct. 27—Execution of a search warrant in Valhermoso Springs on Tuesday by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of two people on various felony charges, including possession of a tractor allegedly stolen from Fredricks Outdoor.

Jerry Dwayne Lang, 56, of Somerville, was charged with possession of methamphetamines, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, buying or receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was released from the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday evening after posting an $8,800 bond.

Tina Lang Cook, 51, of Somerville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree. She was released from the jail Tuesday evening after posting a $3,800 bond.

According to an affidavit by Investigator Caleb Brooks, a search of the defendants' bedroom at 480 Curry Chapel Road revealed a Ruger .357 magnum that had been reported as stolen to the New Hope Police Department.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Cullman County Sheriff's Office and Lawrence County Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force assisted in the search.

Lang was already out on bail from a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge filed by the Sheriff's Office last month as a result of an incident at the same address. According to the deputy's complaint, Lang resisted handcuffs while being served with an arrest warrant and told his wife "that he should have burned the deputies with his blow torch."

Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said tips from the public could result in the defendants facing additional charges for possession of stolen property.

"It's an area we get a lot of complaints about," he said of the area near the intersection of Curry Chapel Road and Bowers Road. "(Residents complain about) people coming and going, potential drug business.

"Tips from the community always help."

Tom Fredricks, the owner of Fredricks Outdoor, said authorities spotted a tractor in the back of the "junk-covered" lot and discovered it had been stolen from his business about 18 months ago.

"We know what happened and who took it," Fredricks said. "It was by an employee who was having a rough time with methamphetamines.

"There may be charges, there may not be."

