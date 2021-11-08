Drugs found in Manchester home; men charged

Nov. 8—MANCHESTER — Two men were arrested last week after police said they found a weapon and large amounts of drugs, including more than 7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, in their home.

The men, Jose Acevedo, 42, and Adnel Ortega, 21, were arrested Friday on drug and gun charges after police served a search warrant for their residence at 66 Walnut St.

Acevedo was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said Acevedo is being held on $250,000 bond.

Ortega was charged with alteration of a firearm identification mark, criminally negligent storage of a firearm, and risk of injury to a minor. Police said the firearm was stored in an unsecured dresser drawer that a toddler had access to.

Ortega was released on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 6.

Manchester Police Sgt. Shawn Krom said the East Central Narcotics Task Force began an investigation into Acevedo's drug-processing operation this month.

Krom said investigators seized approximately 7.5 kilograms of suspected bulk fentanyl, 7,500 prepackaged wax folds containing suspected fentanyl, nearly 12 ounces of suspected powder cocaine, and 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine.

Investigators also found sifters, grinders, and thousands of bags intended for packaging fentanyl and other narcotics.

Police also seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol with an obliterated serial number and nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency.

Three children live in the home, police said.

