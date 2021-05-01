Drugs found on slower-moving driver, police say

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
May 1—State police at Bloomsburg charged a Hazleton woman after finding drugs inside a slower-moving pickup truck she was driving on Interstate 80 east in on Thursday, court papers say.

And, while driving slow, troopers said she didn't immediately stop when they tried to pull her over.

Tammy L. Grosz, 40, faces fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary violations.

Her bail was set at $25,000 Thursday by Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy, Wilkes-Barre.

Arrest papers state troopers were traveling on I-80 around 10:40 p.m. when they saw traffic come to an abrupt stop for a slower-moving Toyota truck ahead. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the driver continued eastbound, swerving in the right and left lanes and traveling around 60 mph, troopers said.

The driver, later identified as Grosz, got off at exit 262, turned right on Route 309 and pulled into the Valero gas station in Butler Twp. Grosz had three heroin packets, a red straw and a glass pipe in her possession, said troopers. In the truck police said they found marijuana, three syringes, two additional pipes, several pills, an unknown white powder, a suspected heroin packet, a vial of white powder and a glass jar containing an unknown liquid.

Arrest papers state she admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

