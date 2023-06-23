Drugs gang used 'Thank You NHS van' and Covid loan to fund criminal empire, court hears

The van used by a West Bromwich organised crime group during pandemic - West Midlands Police/SWNS

A gang that transported drugs in a “Thank You NHS” van and funded their criminal empire with government-backed Covid loans has been jailed for almost 100 years.

The 10 gang members made £1.5 million by bringing more than 100kg of cocaine and heroin into the West Midlands at the height of the pandemic.

Two of the gang also applied for and received a “Covid Bounce Back” loan, which they invested into their drug empire.

They were caught following a police investigation in which their secret EnchroChat messages were seized, revealing the drugs ring.

The men who ran the operation from West Bromwich, West Midlands, admitted to drugs offences, including conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They were jailed for a combined total of just less than 100 years at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.

Kamaljit Singh Chahal, 52, was jailed for 18 years while Bhipon Chahal, 25, was sentenced to 14 years and Matthias Tulloch, 43, to 12 years.

Sandeep Johal, 32, and Miquel Lewin-Miller, 41, were both jailed for 11 years.

Aaron Williams, 43, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years and Robert Wesley, 39, was jailed for nine years.

Alan Moore-Caswell, 42, was jailed for four years and two months while Sandeep Singh, 25, and Hitesh Salhotra, 26, were both sentenced to three years and nine months.

Gang leader Kamaljit Singh Chahal, from Sutton Coldfield, ran the operation with his nephew Bhipon Chahal, from Great Barr. They used a network of couriers by communicating using encrypted devices.

The West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) stopped the gang in their tracks following a covert investigation into the group under the name Op Igneous.

EncroChat messages from the Chahal crime group were seized between March 26 and June 5 2020. They revealed the Chahal crime group openly discussed the management and delivery of drugs across the UK.

To avoid detection, Tulloch used the NHS van to avoid suspicion while transporting the drugs during the pandemic.

Ch Insp Peter Cooke, of the ROCU, said: “This was a significant Class A drugs operation which was being operated during the Covid pandemic.

“This is part of our ongoing work to destroy drug networks across the West Midlands and this will carry on as part of Op Target.

“We’re focused on those thought to be involved in the highest levels of organised crime across our region. These men will now be spending nearly 100 years behind bars in total.

“It sends out a clear warning to others intent on supplying Class A drugs – we simply won’t tolerate it.”

