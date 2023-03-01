Drugs giant Eli Lilly caps monthly insulin costs in US at $35

1
·3 min read
Eli Lilly will cut prices for popular insulins by 70%
Eli Lilly will cut prices for popular insulins by 70%

Drug giant Eli Lilly has announced a $35 (£30) cap on the monthly costs patients face for insulin in the US, responding to outcry over the soaring cost of the diabetes medication.

More than eight million Americans use insulin to control their diabetes, the American Diabetes Association says.

Last year, the US passed a law capping monthly costs at $35 for people with certain government health insurance.

But for many people with private insurance the costs remain much higher.

Eli Lilly said it would institute the cap on out-of-pocket costs for Lilly insulin users immediately as it prepares to cut the list price of two of its most commonly prescribed insulins, Humalog and Humalin, by 70% by the end of the year.

It is also dropping the list price of its non-branded insulin, Lispro, to $25 a vial, effective 1 May.

"While the current healthcare system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change," said David A Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO.

"The aggressive price cuts we're announcing today should make a real difference."

President Joe Biden said Lilly's announcement was "huge news".

He has called for a national $35 cap on monthly insulin costs, a proposal that was defeated in Congress last year.

"Last year, we capped insulin prices for seniors on Medicare, but there was more work to do," he said in a statement. "Today, Eli Lilly is heeding my call. Others should follow."

While Lilly is a major player in the market, the company estimates that a majority of patients use drugs from other companies.

Many face costs that can be hundreds of dollars a month or more - far higher than the norm in many other countries.

The list price - what a person without health insurance would have to pay - for a vial of Lilly's Humalog is currently about $275.

Because insurance companies negotiate medicine prices, many patients with insurance face lower costs.

Ravi Lulla of Omaha, Nebraska did not take certain jobs - even if he really wanted to - because he needed to work for a company with good insurance that would help him access affordable insulin.

The 35-year-old told the BBC he had to leave his previous job after they changed insurance plans and his insulin rose from $30 to $300 per month.

When making career decisions, he said he always thought: "How does this affect my ability to have affordable access to insulin?"

He said news of the cap gives him some sense of security around the medication he uses to manage type 1 diabetes.

"If I get laid off or decide to pursue a career I enjoy instead of one that pays for my insulin my life isn't in danger," he said.

Overall, Lilly estimates that the average out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulins has dropped to $21.80 over the last five years.

Lilly said people can access the new savings on out-of-pocket costs via their pharmacy or with a card from Lilly's Insulin Value Program.

"We are driving for change in re-pricing older insulins, but we know that seven out of 10 Americans don't use Lilly insulin," Mr Ricks of Lilly said. "We are calling on policymakers, employers and others to join us in making insulin more affordable."

Insulin costs in the US are much higher than in other countries.

For example, a 2020 Rand study found that the average price per vial of insulin in the US was more than $98 in 2018, compared with less than $7 in Australia, $12 in Canada and less than $8 in the UK.

Even after insurance discounts were taken into account, patients likely faced costs roughly four times the average elsewhere, it found.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Secretary of Labor nominee Julie Su

    President Biden on Wednesday is offering remarks on the nomination for Julie Su for Secretary of Labor, replacing Marty Walsh, who is leaving to head the NHL Players’ Association. If confirmed by the Senate, the position will be a direct promotion for Su, who is the current Deputy Secretary of Labor, appointed by Biden in…

  • Xi's planned revival of Chinese financial watchdog exerts more party control

    Plans by China's Communist Party to revive a high-level economic watchdog after two decades signal President Xi Jinping push to increase oversight of the financial sector, analysts say, part of a wider tightening of control by Xi and the party. Xi, who secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term in October, is planning to resurrect the Central Financial Work Commission (CFWC), which will be directly under central party leadership, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Eli Lilly cuts insulin prices up to 70% amid pressure to slash costs

    Eli Lilly will cut the price of its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70% and expand a program that caps patient costs at $35 per month, the company said on Wednesday. "While the current healthcare system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change," David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly, said in a statement. The Inflation Reduction Act, enacted in August, set a $35 price cap on insulin products for Medicare recipients.

  • Eli Lilly caps insulin costs at $35 per month

    The drugmaker Eli Lilly is cutting the list prices for its most popular insulin products by 70 percent and capping out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month, the company said Wednesday, as pressure mounts on drug companies to address the high cost of diabetes care. Out-of-pocket costs at participating retail pharmacies will max out at…

  • Medicaid expansion needs to pass with plan granting NC nurses autonomy, lawmakers say

    Lawmakers are proposing more autonomy for high-level nurses. The bill is once again closely linked to Medicaid expansion, which failed to pass last year because of tacked-on policies.

  • Mission Inn Resort & Club has new owner

    MMI Hospitality Group from Mississippi has bought Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills and plans $10 million worth of improvements.

  • Biden's pick to lead FAA faces stormy confirmation hearing

    President Joe Biden's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration finally got a hearing Wednesday on his nomination, with Democrats praising him as a skilled leader of large transportation bureaucracies while Republicans called him unqualified because of his relatively thin aviation experience. If confirmed by the Senate, Phillip Washington would take over an agency dealing with safety concerns including several recent close calls between planes, understaffing that has contributed to flight delays, and the breakdown of a pilot-alert system that briefly stopped flights nationwide in January. Washington told the Senate Commerce Committee that safety will be his top priority, and he will “leave the FAA better than I found it.”

  • Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

    Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately give more patients access to a cap on the costs they pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face thousands of dollars in annual costs for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly said it will cut the list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, and for another insulin, Humulin, by 70% or more in the fourth quarter, which starts in October.

  • Bulls vs. Pistons preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

    Chicago looks to avoid losing on back-to-back nights on Wednesday against Detroit.

  • Could the West ban TikTok for good?

    When Lucy Hitchcock’s fledgling business finally started gaining momentum, she decided to post a celebratory video on TikTok.

  • New China committee debuts, warns of 'existential struggle'

    A special House committee dedicated to countering China began its work Tuesday with a prime-time hearing in which the panel's chairman called on lawmakers to act with urgency and framed the competition between the U.S. and China as “an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century.” While some critics have expressed concern the hearings could escalate U.S.-Chinese tensions, lawmakers sought to demonstrate unity and the panel's top Democrat made clear that he doesn't want a “clash of civilizations” but a durable peace. Tensions between the U.S. and China have been rising for years, with both countries enacting retaliatory tariffs on an array of imports during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

  • Bison break free from pen and lead police on chase along Canadian border, Maine cops say

    Police referred to the incident “a difficult and dangerous situation.”

  • 4-star offensive lineman Max Anderson schedules official visit to Tennessee

    Four-star offensive lineman Max Anderson announced he will take an official visit to Tennessee this summer. Anderson is a top-200 prospect in the class of 2024.

  • Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly and Co on Wednesday said it will cut list prices by 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulin products, Humalog and Humulin, beginning from the fourth quarter of this year, a move that could help millions of Americans afford their medicine. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker also will lower the price of its Lispro insulin injection to $25 a vial and expand its insulin value program so that an existing $35 cap on some insulins will now apply in about 85% of U.S. pharmacies. The move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has pushed to extend to most Americans the $35 cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs available to recipients of the government's Medicare health program, a move some lawmakers have also said they would support with legislation.

  • COVID origin tensions test Biden’s China balancing act

    President Biden’s balancing act with China is being tested by renewed pressure from Republicans to confront Beijing over the origins of COVID-19, emboldened by a new intelligence assessment favoring the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese lab. The three-year mystery surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — which has killed more than…

  • Lauren Manzo Scalia Shares New Before & After Photos of Her Weight Loss Since 2020

    Lauren Manzo Scalia is sharing an exciting update on her physical and mental health. In a February 26 Instagram post, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum showed side-by-side photos of herself: one from 2020 and the other from this year. “I got my lap band removed a few months before the [first] photo,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s no secret I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life.” “Not long after that photo to the left I decided I needed to get healthy not just physically but mentall

  • Cycling teacher, 44, felt 'a disruption' in her body. 3 days later, she had a 'widow maker' heart attack

    Ratona Harr was teaching a fitness class when she developed a widow maker heart attack. She survived and is now sharing the warning signs she missed.

  • A man went in for kidney removal. That’s not what a Florida doctor took out, state says

    A CT scan later revealed the kidney to be still there two months later, the administrative complaint says.

  • 5 Supplements You Shouldn't Be Taking If You Have Diabetes, According to a Dietitian

    In addition to diet and exercise, can supplements help with diabetes? Learn more about 5 supplements you might want to reconsider taking if you have diabetes.

  • Jillian Michaels Opens Up About Her Freak Accident, Spinal Injury and Grueling Year-Long Recovery

    Michaels was posting old content on social media to keep the injury from getting out, because she wasn't sure if she would get better