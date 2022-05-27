Drugs, gun, cash seized from suspected dealer in downtown Seattle

Officers seized a handgun, drugs and more than $2,000 cash from a suspected drug dealer in downtown Seattle.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, officers patrolling the downtown area saw a man complete several drug deals on Pike Street near Second Avenue, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. Officers said they followed the man for several blocks and told him he was under arrest.

Police said he tried to run but was stopped by officers. As police tried to put him into handcuffs, the man tried to toss away a handgun.

The loaded gun was recovered, along with hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than $2,200 in cash.

After the 39-year-old man was identified, police discovered he had warrants worth $900,000 for alleged crimes including assault, burglary, domestic-violence related harassment, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of narcotics and escaping community custody.

The man was evaluated at Harborview Medical Center and then booked into King County Jail.

