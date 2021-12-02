Drugs, guns allegedly found in felon's Beauford residence

Dec. 1—BEAUFORD — A felon allegedly was caught with large quantities of guns and drugs in his Beauford residence.

Michael Allen Smith, 38, was charged with felony drug crimes and possessing firearms following a felony conviction Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Authorities suspected Smith had illegal guns and obtained warrants to search his residence Tuesday.

They allegedly found four handguns, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, as well as gun parts and ammunition.

Authorities also allegedly found several bags with a collective 284 grams (more than 0.6 pounds) of methamphetamine, 90 prescription pills, 88 grams of marijuana and numerous marijuana edibles and other THC products.