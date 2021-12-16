Drugs, guns, cash seized in 13-month narcotics operation by Stanislaus sheriff, DEA

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office identified eight suspects and confiscated multiple types of drugs during a 13-month joint investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a Thursday news release.

Beginning in November 2020, the Special Investigations Unit and federal agents collaborated to conduct a series of arrests and drug seizures. Investigators focused specifically on fentanyl trafficking while serving 17 search warrants across the county.

“Each of these separate operations were the culmination of a larger, more complex investigation which crossed over several jurisdictional boundaries,” the release said.

Eight people were arrested, indicted or “identified as fugitives-at-large.” Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said the department is not releasing any more information about the suspects because of ongoing operations.

Investigators seized nine firearms, about $135,000, 29,850 M30 fentanyl-laced pills or tablets, over 27 pounds of methamphetamine, about 18 pounds of straight fentanyl powder, more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana, four pounds of cocaine, more than one pound of Xanax, and more than 6.5 pounds of heroin.

“We thank our federal counterparts working for the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, as they assisted our deputies with the removal of such a large amount of dangerous substances,” the release said.