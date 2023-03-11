Drugs, guns, exotic animals seized during city raid

Mar. 11—CUMBERLAND — Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies seized weapons, drugs, money and two exotic animals as they raided two Cumberland homes Friday evening.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said the raids were part of a joint gun and drug suppression operation and four people were arrested at the homes in the 300 block of Columbia Street and 600 block of Sylvan Avenue.

Authorities said numerous firearms, high capacity magazines, money and $11,000 in suspected crack cocaine were seized. At the Sylvan Avenue home, an alligator and venomous pit viper snake were removed by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police officers, authorities said.

Arrested were Cumberland residents Brandon Lee Baker, 25; Quinton Vaughn Baker, 24; Ernest Lee Baker, 45; and Malachi Michael George, 19. They were all being held Saturday morning at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Brandon Baker and Quinton Baker were both being held without bond as fugitives from justice from West Virginia.

Ernest Baker was being held without bond on charges including unlawful possession of a regulated firearm post-conviction and unlawful possession of ammunition post-conviction.

George was being held without bond on charges including unlawful possession of a regulated firearm post-conviction, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to distribute (not marijuana) and possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

In addition to the sheriff's office and its Special Response Team, the Cumberland Emergency Response Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, West Virginia Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Frostburg and Cumberland Police Departments took part in the operation.