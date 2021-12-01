Drugs, guns and money seized in Manchester SWAT raid

Dec. 1—Police seized more than 200 grams of cocaine, six guns and $9,500 in cash from a south Manchester home that was the subject of an hours-long SWAT raid Monday, according to Manchester police.

The warrant-authorized search of the home at 400 S. Beech St. began about 2 p.m. and was still ongoing five hours later, according to papers filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court in connection to the arrest of the resident.

Police arrested Rudy Cruz, 32, and charged him with four drug trafficking charges and felonious use of a firearm.

Police said he was also wanted in connection to reports of gunshots in downtown Manchester in the early morning hours of Nov. 11.

According to court papers, a gunman fired at least five shots downtown, drawing the ire of at least one guest of the Residence Inn on Lake Avenue, across the street from SNHU Arena. An investigation led to Cruz and a police SWAT team arrested him about 1 p.m. after police confirmed him smoking a cigarette on his back porch.

The search also netted 23 Oxycodone pills, about 84 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale. Two short-barrel rifles, two revolvers, a Glock .45-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were also seized.

When police find guns with illegal drugs, they often bring charges of felonious use of a firearm because the owner is armed while committing a drug crime.

Police believe Cruz is responsible for gunfire shortly after midnight outside the Residence Inn three weeks ago.

Police said witnesses and surveillance video showed the shooter firing a handgun into the air.

When a hotel guest yelled from his balcony, the shooter responded with a profanity and fired more shots, according to a police affidavit. The guest said he counted five shots in total.

A police dog later found six shell casings. Surveillance video captured the license plate number of the Ford SUV used by the shooter and traced it to Cruz.