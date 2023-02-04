Drugs, guns, and over $100K seized after Middletown search warrants

Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit seized narcotics, rifles, and over $100,000 in cash after executing two search warrants Wednesday, February 1.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 15th Avenue and another in the 700 block of 10th Avenue.

The searches produced a “sizeable amount of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, five handguns, two rifles, and $105,000 in cash,” a departmental spokesperson stated.

“Two vehicles were also confiscated for later forfeiture,” the spokesperson continued.

One of the five handguns was reportedly stolen from City of Trenton, according to the spokesperson.

Officials arrested two suspects: Benjamin Davis and Jatae Tisdale. They were booked into Middletown City Jail awaiting the judicial process.

Middletown Police were aided by a SWAT team and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office.