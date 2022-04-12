The Michigan State Police Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office seized stolen firearms and drugs in a raid Thursday, April 7 in Scipio Township.

The raid was conducted in concert with the MSP Emergency Support Team and Jackson Narcotics Office in the 9800 block of Cranberry Lake Road.

A news release indicated the EST team conducted the initial entry and secured the property and as a result of the search warrant, detectives seized methamphetamine and several firearms.

Two suspects were identified and arrested leaving the location. Numerous felony charges will be sought from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a stolen firearm — all felonies in the State of Michigan.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police - Jackson Post and MSP K-9 unit assisted.

RHINO is asking for residents to contact their office at (517) 265-5787 with any information regarding narcotics activity.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Drugs, guns seized in police raid