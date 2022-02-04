Drugs, guns seized in raid; charges pending

The Michigan State Police-led Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office said that, on Jan. 28, detectives obtained a search warrant for property in the 12000 block of Lime Creek Road in Morenci, Michigan.

Michigan State Police emergency services team conducted initial entry and secured the property, a release from RHINO stated.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized seven guns, including two semi-automatic pistols, an AR-15 rifle and a sawed-off shotgun.

Also seized were heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills, all packaged for delivery, police said.

Authorities also recovered a stolen motorcycle, a stolen snowmobile and a stolen camper trailer during the search. Cash and a vehicle were seized, pending forfeiture.

The suspect — who was not identified in the release — was lodged at the Lenawee County jail and numerous felony charges will be sought by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office, including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver analogues, felony firearm and possession of stolen property — all felonies in the state of Michigan.

The RHINO office was assisted by troopers from Michigan State Police's Adrian detachment, deputies from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad andMichigan State Police emergency services.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the RHINO office, 517-265-5787.

Firearms and narcotics seized during a narcotics raid in Morenci on Jan. 28.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Drugs, guns seized in narcotics raid