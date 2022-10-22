Drugs, guns seized after traffic stop in Clayton County

A man caught speeding was arrested on drug charges after officers found him in possession of illicit drugs and guns, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

An officer clocked Joseph Monteilh going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 75 N and, after conducting a traffic stop, found Monteilh in possession of illegal drugs and multiple guns.

Police say they found, $8,900 in $100 bills, several pills of MDMA, two plastic bags containing “Moon Rock,” which is a marijuana/ hash hybrid drug, marijuana, a Glock handgun, and an AR-15.

Monteilh was charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession with intent to distribute, and several other charges.

