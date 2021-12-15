Drugs, guns and stolen vehicles found after search warrant executed near Orland

Dec. 15—The Glenn County Investigations and Narcotics Task Force (GLINTF), along with an investigator from the Glenn County District Attorney's Office and officers from the Willows area California Highway Patrol Office, executed a search warrant last week at a home in a rural area east of Orland after receiving several complaints of illicit drug sales occurring at that location.

According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, agents contacted several people during their investigation, including 34-year-old Hector Octavio Salazar DeGonzales,

38-year-old Victoria Gutierrez Alcarez and one other young adult that resided at the home.

During the investigation, agents located several illegal items on the property, including 425.1 grams of methamphetamine, 21.3 grams of heroin, 20 pounds of processed marijuana, two rifles, a handgun, a .45 caliber high capacity magazine, three stolen trucks, four stolen motorcycles and one stolen U-Haul trailer.

According to the release, GLINTF agents seized all of the illegal contraband, weapons, and stolen items and arrested DeGonzales on several charges, including possession of controlled substances for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Glenn County Jail and bail was set at $60,000.

The other two residents were released from the scene, according to the release.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed with the Glenn County District Attorney's Office upon completion of the investigation," read the release.

For more information or questions about the investigation, contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office at 530-934-6431, visit www.countyofglenn.net/sheriff or the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.