Drugs, guns and thousands in cash seized during bust at SC home, deputies say

Two men are in jail after deputies confiscated drugs, weapons and thousands in cash during a bust, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sumter residents 33-year-old Keith Bernard Tomlin and 45-year-old Williams Coneil Abrams were each charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Tomlin was arrested Wednesday, the same day deputies searched homes on McCray’s Mill Road and Georgianna Drive, according to the release. The homes are about three miles apart.

On Friday, Abrams surrendered to deputies and joined Tomlin behind bars in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Both men were denied bond, the sheriff’s office said.

During the searches of the homes, deputies seized 51.1 grams of cocaine, 28.3 grams of marijuana, 11.1 grams of crack cocaine, eight guns and 11,260.00 in cash, according to the release.