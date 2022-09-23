Drugs, handgun seized during search of convicted felon's New London home

Sep. 22—NEW LONDON — Police seized drugs, ammunition and a baby blue colored 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine on Wednesday when they searched the home of a suspected drug dealer who is barred from owning a gun.

Members of the police department's vice and narcotics unit served a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers St., No. 3, and subsequently arrested 34-year-old Bobby Porter.

Porter is charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He also faces charges of possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, possession of an extended magazine, interfering with a search warrant and tampering with evidence.

At Porter's apartment, police said they seized 220 grams of crack cocaine, 68 grams of powder cocaine and more than 16 ounces of marijuana.

Porter is free after posting a $200,000 bond and a court date has not yet been scheduled. Police said they are continuing to investigate the case.

Porter, who is banned from owning a gun or ammunition because of past felony convictions, has a list of convictions that includes a probation violation, criminal violation of a restraining order and second-degree harassment. He was convicted of criminal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was sentenced to 731 days in prison and five years of special parole. In 2019, he was convicted of carrying a dangerous weapon and sentenced to five months in prison.