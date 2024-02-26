Drugs, handgun seized by Moosic Police Department

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moosic Borough Police Department says two people were arrested after officers reportedly found drugs in a truck.

Early February 24 at about 1:30 a.m., an officer from the Moosic Borough Police Department reportedly observed a suspicious white truck pulled off the side of the road in the 4500 block of Birney Ave in Moosic.

Officials say a woman, later identified as Madison Mooney, was shaking a man, later identified to be Carlos Reales.

Mooney explained that Reales was her fiance and was asleep because he was tired from driving for eight hours from North Carolina, according to police.

Authorities reported Reales had taken about 40 Xanax pills and EMS was called to the scene to help him.

While Reales was getting treatment, police saw drug paraphernalia and packaging material.

Upon the removal of Reales from the truck and transported to a nearby hospital, police saw a handgun on the driver’s side floor, which police say was loaded with one bullet in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.

Three firearms and $28,000 seized in raid in Northumberland County

Police also reported to have seen an unknown orange pill on the driver’s seat and heroin packets in the driver’s side door.

K-9 Skye was deployed by police and displayed behavior consistent with training indicating narcotics were inside the truck.

Pennslyvania State Police had an active warrant out for Madison Mooney and she was transported to the Lackawanna County Processing Center.

After being released from the hospital, officials say Reales was also transported to the Lackawanna County Processing Center for an arraignment on multiple narcotic-related charges, along with firearm-related charges.

The truck was towed to the Moosic Borough Police Department impound where at 5:30 p.m. on February 24, a search warrant was executed.

Police reportedly seized 105.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 21 glassine packets of suspected heroin, Alprazolam, or Xanax, pills, Clonazepam pills, Suboxone strips, Suboxone/Naloxone tablets, marijuana, $693, three cell phones, numerous glass pipes, and narcotic packaging material.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.