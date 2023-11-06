Drugs hidden in coffee bags seized at airport

A man has been arrested after a parcel containing ketamine - potentially worth £200,000 - was intercepted by airport Border Force officers.

The consignment, originally from Dusseldorf, Germany, was intended for an address in Chippendale Street, in the Lenton area of Nottingham.

The contents of the seized parcel were described as seven bags of coffee, police said.

However, it actually contained 7kg (15.4lbs) of ketamine, a Class B drug.

The package was examined by officers at East Midlands Airport on 30 October.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of importing Class B drugs into the UK on Wednesday.

He has since been bailed pending further investigation.

