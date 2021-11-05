Drugs, jealousy and manslaughter: Parsippany man who fatally stabbed man gets 18 years

A Parsippany man accused of fatally stabbing a Boonton man multiple times — the result of a drug-fueled jealous rage, according to prosecutors — was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in prison.

Edilson Trejo, 23, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated manslaughter, reduced from murder in the death of Benjamin Cruz, 35.

The sentence aligned with the recommended plea by Kelly Sandler, a Morris County assistant prosecutor, who argued Trejo reacted in a fit of rage upon finding his girlfriend speaking to Cruz in his bedroom during a party in Trejo's apartment complex. Joseph Corazza, Trejo's attorney, sought a 16-year sentence, and refuted prosecutors' arguments that Trejo stabbed the man eight times out of "jealousy."

"The fight started because the alleged victim entered my client's apartment armed and began the altercation," Corazza said during the virtual sentencing in Morris County court. "This is not an attempt in any way to blame the victim nor to in any way minimize or dispute his guilt in this matter. Just a dispute on how this tragic event began."

But Sandler said the motive was "not plucked out of thin air" and instead corroborated by a 9-year-old girl who witnessed the incident and by Trejo's girlfriend, who provided information that made it "clear" Trejo did not want another man speaking to her outside his presence.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor struggled to find factors that weighed in Trejo's favor, other than his young age at the time of the incident, and did not find Trejo had completely accepted responsibility for his actions.

"I find that because his version of the facts seeks to blame the victim and I don't find his version of events are supported by the facts and common sense and logic," Taylor said.

Taylor said that despite the girl's age, he didn't find any motive for her to lie but inversely believed Trejo had reason to lie.

"The defendant believed the victim was trying to make the girlfriend fall in love with him," Taylor said. "Unfortunately it's an all too common human emotion, that far too often leads to violence especially when the jealousy is further fueled by alcohol and illicit substances."

Trejo had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the fight, which Taylor believed exacerbated the situation.

Trejo spoke with the assistance of a Spanish translator Thursday and said he has asked God for forgiveness as well as the victim's wife and his family.

"I know that this is painful for them and I never intended for this to happen and I am truly remorseful for it," he said. "I know that I am not the best person in the world but I also know I am not the worst person. I made a mistake and I am here to pay for it."

How it happened

Trejo admitted in October he left a party in the basement of his Parsippany Road apartment complex, went up to his bedroom and found his girlfriend talking to Cruz in the doorway. He allegedly asked Cruz to leave, but an argument ensued. During the fight, Cruz pulled out a knife, which Trejo said he grabbed and stabbed Cruz several times. A witness told police Trejo used a chair to hit Cruz on the head and also heard Trejo tell his girlfriend, "I told you that for you I will kill," according to Sandler. Trejo denied doing either.

Trejo allegedly dragged the victim's body into the living room and told his girlfriend to clean up before he took off his bloody clothes and showered, Sandler said in October. Trejo, who had a small cut from the quarrel, fled and did not call for help, she said.

Corazza argued that Cruz entered the residence armed, and without provocation, began to fight with Trejo. Prosecutors maintained Trejo was a jealous, enraged boyfriend.

Corazza said in June he planned a self-defense case, but said a grand jury did not believe there was evidence that negated any criminal liability against Trejo. Trejo initially declined a 30-year plea offer.

An autopsy showed that the victim had a knife in his pocket and a second, bloody knife was found at the scene, Taylor said. If true, Taylor said he would have had to believe Cruz entered the home with two knives.

The nature of the wounds show a "particular viciousness," Taylor said. Cruz was stabbed in the back, neck, ear and head, with a fatal stab wound roughly 3 inches deep in the upper left chest, Taylor said the medical examiner's report showed.

Prior to the incident, Trejo was working full time with several landscapers and in restaurants as a busboy or dishwasher, Corazza said. He sent a portion of his income to his parents in Honduras, he added.

Trejo has a 2018 conviction for unlawful entry into the United States through Texas, Sandler said. Trejo will be deported following his sentence.

Trejo will have to serve 85% of his sentence before parole eligibility, or roughly 15 years and four months. He was given credit for 501 days of time served in the Morris County jail. He will serve five years of parole supervision upon his release from prison.

