Drugs linked to 100-mph, driver-switch chase

Jun. 2—A high-speed chase near the State Hospital grounds ends with two Logansport men behind bars.

At approximately 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, an officer with the Cass County Drug Task Force observed a man driving a blue Yamaha motorcycle traveling south on the Georgetown Bridge before heading eastbound onto West South River Road. The man was identified as Nicholas Shane Army, 27.

Once the officer pursued the motorcycle, speeds climbed above 70 miles per hour as the motorcycle weaved back and forth along South River Road and to Cliff Drive, where he did a U-turn due to a road closure and proceeded through the State Hospital grounds to Old Ind. 25, according to the probable cause affidavit.

With lights activated, other members of the Drug Task Force joined the pursuit, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour, the report stated. But as they traveled up the hill on U.S. 35 near Delaware Road, the motorcycle was no longer visible.

Officers stopped northbound traffic, asking if anyone had witnessed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. According to a report, one person confirmed seeing it and pointed the officers north. However, a short time later, officers were informed that the motorcycle was spotted heading south on U.S. 35.

So, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies and Logansport Police Department officers searched the area, eventually finding the motorcycle at Dale Hardy Supplies, 683 N. 225 W. However, the driver was no longer Army. Instead, officers found Gregory Michael Yike, 31, with the bike.

Yike told officers that he was instructed to pick up the bike at the supply store and that he had no knowledge of the pursuit that just took place, according to the Drug Task Force. Upon a search, he was found with a leafy plant-like substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

He was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a look-alike, a misdemeanor.

At the same time of Yike's arrest, a member of the Drug Task Force observed Army behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet Avalanche, which belonged to Yike, the report stated. Following a short pursuit north onto Cass County Road 100 North from Cass County Road 225 West, the vehicle stopped and began a southbound approach on 225 West.

Story continues

The Avalanche came to a stop in the parking lot of the supply store. According to a report, this was when officers found a female in the driver's seat and Army in the passenger side. Officers ordered Army out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

The woman told officers that the two switched seats during the pursuit, and that's when she drove back to the store.

After a search, officers found a pipe with an off-white residue in Army's left, front pants pocket. A test of the substance was positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

He has been charged with a Level 4 felony of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony of resisting law enforcement, and two misdemeanors of possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Army's initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. Thursday, June 3, in Cass Superior Court 2. He remains in the Cass County Jail.

He also has a jury trial set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in Superior 2 for a separate pending case involving a Level 2 felony of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and visiting a common nuisance.

He had paid a $25,000 surety bond to be released on the Level 2 felony case.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150