Drugs, money seized in Janesville police investigation

Frank Schultz, The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

Aug. 11—JANESVILLE/BELOIT — Janesville police announced an arrest and seizure of cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $42,000 on Tuesday.

The drug amounts were substantial: 29 grams (about 1 ounce) of crack cocaine and 1,063 grams (more than 2 pounds) of marijuana.

Eshawn M. Reed, 39, of Janesville, was arrested on a probation warrant but soon will face drug and gun charges, according to the police news release.

Janesville officers found Reed at "an address in Beloit" at 3 p.m. Tuesday and then asked the Beloit Police Department Violent Crimes Interdiction Team to stop a vehicle Reed was driving, according to the release.

Reed fled, and Beloit officers pursued briefly before breaking off the chase, according to the release.

Police found vehicle in the 2900 block of Park Avenue and Reed nearby, where he was arrested without incident, police said.

Police then executed search warrants at 1733 Park Ave. in Beloit and 1051 S. Terrace St. in Janesville.

The release said Reed is on probation for second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the state Department of Criminal Investigation.

This story will be updated.

