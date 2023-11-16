Drugs at prison are a threat to safety - watchdog

The availability of drugs at a prison in Surrey was a “critical threat to safety”, according to inspectors.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons said High Down in Banstead had one of the highest positive test rates for illicit substances of all men’s prisons in England and Wales.

Charlie Taylor, chief inspector, said in his report that the drug situation in the prison "contributed to debt, bullying and fear”.

A Prison Service spokesman said it had "already taken decisive action to address the concerns raised".

Inspectors pointed to 11 key concerns and highlighted four priority areas for HMP High Down.

These were: too many acutely mentally unwell prisoners being held in the segregation unit; the availability and use of illicit drugs; increasing violence and prisoners feeling unsafe; and the prison not reaching its potential.

The prison was inspected in July and August.

Mr Taylor said “a real commitment” from leaders and the Prison Service was needed to ensure High Down improved.

He said it was “not yet close to fulfilling its function as a category C prison”.

The report found some prisoners spent “almost all day locked up” because they were afraid of bullying and violence.

Some inmates had been assaulted by other prisoners and many were in debt.

'Vital skills'

The prison, which was built on the site of a former mental health hospital and opened as a category A local prison in 1992, had 1,171 prisoners at the time of the inspection.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “We have bolstered our support for prisoners suffering from mental health issues.

“We are also strengthening the education and training on offer, including introducing a wider range of courses so offenders can gain the vital skills they need to turn their backs on crime.”

