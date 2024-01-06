Drugs probe as teenager dies after rave at SWG3 in Glasgow

The woman attended the New Year's Day rave at SWG3

A teenager has died after attending a rave in Glasgow on New Year's Day.

The 18-year-old became unwell at SWG3 and was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are looking at drugs as one line of inquiry. The woman is the third person to have died after going to an event at SWG3 in the last four months.

Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both 18, attended the same DJ set before their deaths in August, which are being treated as drug-related.

Police Scotland said the woman's death was reported to the force on Friday.

A spokesperson added: "Next of kin have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Venue closed

SWG3 said it took "significant measures" to prevent drugs entering the venue and it would close over the weekend as a mark of respect.

They also said staff were in touch with the woman's family to offer support.

A spokesperson said: "Upon spotting that she was in distress, our staff swiftly intervened, bringing her to the venue's medical unit for examination.

"The on-site medical team, composed of qualified and experienced professionals, promptly called for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated. Regrettably, despite these efforts, she did not survive.

"Every guest is thoroughly searched upon entry by our highly-trained, accredited security teams. These teams also conduct constant patrols within the venue. Furthermore, our qualified medical teams are consistently present at all major events.

"We have proactively decided to close the venue this weekend as a mark of respect and to enable us to regroup and re-evaluate with our staff."