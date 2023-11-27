Drugs, rifles seized from Michigan hunters on opening day of firearms season

Michigan DNR conservation officers seized 2 grams of cocaine, two pistols and four rifles, from three Oakland County men in two separate vehicles, located north of Atlanta, on Nov. 15. Photo courtesy of DNR.

(FOX 2) - Three Michigan hunters were arrested on the first day of firearms season after state officers seized multiple grams of cocaine while on patrol earlier in November.

The hunters were suspected of being inebriated while possessing loaded firearms, leading to other charges of operating a vehicle and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

The men "posed an immediate safety risk to themselves and others who were on the road," said Law Enforcement Division Chief Jason Haines in a release.

The incident unfolded on opening day in Montmorency County, which is north of Atlanta on County Road 622.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a sergeant was patrolling near Rouse Road when he passed a slow-moving vehicle with a window down. Inside were two men wearing hunter orange.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to talk to the officer when they noticed the passenger place something under his seat. After a brief investigation, a bag of cocaine fell to the ground.

While addressing the violation, a second vehicle driven by the father of the passenger in the first vehicle arrived. He was suspected of driving under the influence and was asked to perform a sobriety test. It was failed.

The man had a concealed pistol license, but was also carrying a loaded pistol, which is illegal while intoxicated.

After a probable cause search was conducted, two more grams of cocaine was found, along with three rifles. A second pistol and rifle was found in the second vehicle. All three men were taken to Alpena County Jail.

The men in the first vehicle were each charged with possessing cocaine and possessing a firearm with illegal drugs. The driver in the second vehicle faces two charges of operating while intoxicated and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.