Drugs seized, man picked up on warrant after search of Linwood Avenue home

Feb. 21—A Niagara Falls man was picked up on a warrant Wednesday morning following a search of a home on the 1800 block of Linwood Avenue.

Both apartments in the home were searched as part of a joint investigation led by the Niagara Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division, with assistance from the Niagara County Drug Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Buffalo. Additionally, a North Tonawanda police officer and K-9 assisted with the search warrants.

During the search, police located 6.5 ounces of cocaine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, 34 white pills and 23 blotters of suspected LSD as well as $710.

Taurian Nix, 32, was arrested on a warrant for a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Additional criminal charges will be pending following a report from the Niagara County Crime Lab.