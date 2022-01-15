Drugs seized from Mankato residence

Jan. 15—MANKATO — Drug task force agents allegedly found a large amount of methamphetamine as well as suspected fentanyl and other drugs in a Mankato woman's residence.

Amanda Lynn Bailey, 41, was charged with felony counts of drug sales Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents got a warrant to search Bailey's Hubbell Avenue residence on Thursday.

They found more than 450 grams of methamphetamine, according to a court complaint. They also allegedly found nearly 100 tablets they suspected to be counterfeit oxycodone that actually contain fentanyl, amphetamine pills prescribed to someone else, and a small amount of marijuana.

Multiple scales, numerous baggies and nearly $3,000 in cash also was found.