Drugs sold at convenience store, police say

Aug. 9—THOMASVILLE — A High Point man who owns a Thomasville convenience store is accused of selling narcotics from inside the business, the Thomasville Police Department said.

The police department's Special Investigation Unit and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement began an investigation of Kings Food Mart at 805 Martin Luther King Drive after receiving complaints from the community about possible drug activity there, a police press release said.

During a search of the business detectives found 42 grams of cocaine, 112 grams of marijuana, over $28,000 in cash, a Ruger 9mm handgun and a Stag AR-15 rifle, police said. Officers also found that a 2019 Ford F150 Rapture had been reported stolen from Alexander County.

A second search warrant was executed with the assistance of High Point Point Police Department at 435 Friddle Drive in High Point, where officers found 62 grams of Cocaine, 240 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushroom and over $50,000 cash.

Saghar Khan, 27, was charged with six counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, six counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and trafficking in cocaine. He was placed in the Davidson County Jail under $25,000 bond.

His mother, Rohina Khan, 55, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances. She was released on an unsecured bond.