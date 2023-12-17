Drugs, stolen gun found during traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police say

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus said deputies on routine patrol noticed “suspicious activity” around 1 p.m. at the Amco gas station at the intersection of East Carson Street and 10th Street. Following this observation, the deputies stopped a Jeep driven by Glen Cleveland, 22, of Mt. Oliver, at East Carson and 1st Street.

Kraus said the deputies removed Cleveland from the vehicle when they saw a suspected marijuana blunt and prescription pill bottle inside the Jeep.

The deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun reported as stolen from Monongahela on Cleveland’s person, as well as a “significant” amount of cash and six suspected hydrocodone pills, Kraus said.

Cleveland was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and faces eight charges, including receiving stolen property and prohibited acts for possession and manufacturing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Rite Aid closing another store in our area Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Pittsburgh’s South Side Suspect in Penn Hills standoff situation in custody, police say VIDEO: Will masks be back everywhere? Channel 11 asks expert DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts