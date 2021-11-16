Drugs, stolen trailer seized after traffic stop

Nov. 15—An investigation sparked by a traffic stop that led to felony drug and other charges has resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of a utility trailer that was reported stolen the same day.

Rachael Renee Cravens, 37, 42 Birchwood Dr., is charged with felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a controlled substance, simple possession, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lee Howard, 28, 25 Cumberland Village Way, Spencer, is charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

It all began around 4 a.m. Nov. 4, when Deputy Mitchell Ward noticed the license plate lights were not functioning on an Acura car traveling on Dunbar Rd.

He turned around on the vehicle and stopped the car — driven by Cravens — just off Dunbar Rd. on Plantation Dr. A check revealed there was an active warrant for Howard's arrest on an unlisted charge from Van Buren County and that he had a revoked driver's license.

A search of Cravens by Deputy Perrianna Evans yielded approximately 13.64 grams of meth. This led to Cravens being taken into custody with Howard instructed not to drive because of his license status.

Cravens was questioned at the Justice Center while deputies watched her residence on Birchwood Dr., just off Stanley St.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Cravens residence. In the meantime, Howard drove up to the residence while it was under surveillance and was taken into custody for driving on the revoked license.

Several items were seized during the search, and a utility trailer was observed in the yard. Later the same day, the trailer was reported stolen ,and deputies returned to the residence and recovered the trailer.

Both suspects will appear in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com