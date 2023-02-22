Drugs and thefts headline February indictments

Feb. 22—While the illicit drug trade continues to comprise the majority of indictments by the Laurel grand jury, several others were charged with kidnapping, assault, robbery, burglary, and theft of property during the February session.

Jason Lynn Goodman, 38, of Clark Lane in London, is facing five felony offenses, including possessing methamphetamine, a straw, scale and rolling papers. Those charges stemmed from an automobile accident in which Goodman is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants when he struck another man, then left the scene on July 12, 2021. He is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.

In a separate case, 29-year-old Daniel Keith Boggs of Paris Karr Road in Keavy, was also charged with two counts of assault. The indictment states that Boggs kicked a Laurel County Deputy and a nurse at Saint Joseph London hospital on Sept. 12, 2022. Boggs is also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

Another man is charged with kidnapping, burglary and two counts of wanton endangerment from an October 2021 incident.

Harold Ray Frye, 45, of Fariston Road in London, is accused of breaking into a home while armed with a gun and a knife and threatening to harm two people in the home. He allegedly handcuffed one person while also threatening the person.

The robbery of a residence in which the homeowner was threatened comprises the charges against 27-year-old Derrick Tyler Mullins of Holly Grove Road in Corbin and 38-year-old Christopher Eugene Peters of Konitzer Lane in London. The two are accused of the July 5 robbery as well as receiving stolen property over $1,000 for taking a GMC Envoy, 2 security cameras, a cell phone and other items. Both are also charged with first-degree PFO.

Other indictments were:

—Shannon Ray Davidson, 31, of Sparrow Lane in Barbourville, and Earl Charlie Gray, 37, of Himyar Road in Flat Lick, were named in a 5-count indictment from a theft at Speedway Mart on July 30, 2022. They are charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Davidson is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender (PFO). The two took an ATM from the store, damaging the machine and glass doors as well as possessing a stolen Ford Econoline van.

Davidson is also named in a separate indictment along with three other people for an August 2022 theft of a vehicle and attempted theft of another ATM machine.

Kody Davidson, 32, of Sparrow Lane in London, B.J. Hubbard, 31, of Gregory Branch in Artemus, and David Edward Smith, 40, of Red Stone Drive in Flat Lick, are charged along with Shannon Davidson for attempting to steal an ATM and damaging it, and stealing a 1997 Ford pickup. All four are charged with first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and attempted theft over $1,000. Shannon Davidson and B.J. Hubbard are additionally charged with first-degree PFO.

—Christian Hall, 22, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl) on Aug. 29; conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic heroin on Nov. 23; and 3 counts of trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine) while in possession of a firearm; intimidating a witness and third-degree terroristic threatening on Nov. 23.

—Casey Lee Reed, 40, of Bert Allen Road in London — first-degree fleeing and evading police (on a bulldozer), resisting arrest, second-degree wanton endangerment (knocking down trees with bulldozer while fleeing police), menacing and second-degree PFO, on Dec. 15.

—Keera Makayla Asher, 22, and 35-year-old Kelly L. Smith, both of Reams Lane in London — third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 from Local Honey on Aug. 12.

—Corey Travis Jackson, 30, of Sibert Lane in Manchester — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) while possessing a firearm; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 13.

—Corinna Marie Jastal, 32, of Greendale Road in Lexington — first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, on Sept. 26.

—Leonard Jones, 57, of North US 25 in London and 21-year-old Madison Smith of E. J. Lane in London — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) on Mar. 30 and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl) on April 1. Jones is also charged with first-degree PFO.

—Christopher Neumaier, 38, of Dean Hundley Road in East Bernstadt — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on July 12, 2021 and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 from Mattress Overstock. The two thefts netted a total of $11,727.94.

—Michael Dale Johnson Jr., 36, of John Sims Road in Crab Orchard — two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on July 16 and June 28, 2021 (catalytic converters) from Kemper Home Furnishings. A first-degree PFO charge is added to the charges as well.

—Joshua Elliott Hizer, 29, of Cod Springs Road in Manchester — first-degree criminal mischief, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, license to be in possession, possession of controlled substances in improper container (Gabapentin, Alprazolam and Buprenorphine), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug (Gabapentin), third-degree possession of controlled substance (Alprazolam), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Buprenorphine) and careless driving on Nov. 18.

—Makayla Elizabeth McKnight, 26, of Morentown Road in London — receiving stolen property over $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication, on Jan. 12, 2023.

—Stephen R. Pennington, 50, of Alder Court in London — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and possession of burglary tools on Dec. 24.

He is additionally charged in a separate indictment for possession of a handgun, also on Dec. 24.

—Stanley Dewayne Lewis, 36, of Marty Lane in Louisville — two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and second-degree PFO for items taken from Lowe's on May 25.

—Davon Jamar Blackford, 42, of Marietta Drive in Lexington, and 45-year-old Melissa Lynn Combs of Lake Street in Richmond — conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Fentanyl), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Combs and Blackford are both charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police; Blackford is also charged with resisting arrest and first-degree PFO. Combs is charged with second-degree PFO. Offenses occurred on April 5.

—Ronald Derek Cole, 49, of Winner Circle in Corbin, and 51-year-old Leland Dewayne Ferguson of Muddy Gap Road in Manchester — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and first-degree criminal mischief on Jan. 8, 2023.

—Michael Anthony Maxey, 52, of Briar Lane in London — flagrant non-support of his child from April 1, 2004 through Feb. 2023.

—Tiffany R. Messer, 39, of East Park Avenue in Pineville, KY — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 on Nov. 16.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.