After drugs took their son, a Hagerstown couple launched HALOS to help others cope, heal

Joseph Bechtel was the middle son of three born to Karl and Beth Bechtell of Hagerstown.

"He was a music guy," his mother recalls, "really gifted on the guitar and wrote his own songs, and things like that.

"He was a skateboarder; I think people in town knew him because he was kind of death-defying. But he was just one of those guys that … he wanted to get along. He wanted to be in the crowd, you know … and I think that's what led to certain things."

And in the end, those "certain things" proved to be too much.

"He fell into the addictive personality," his father says. "It's very much a syndrome where you lie, cheat or steal to get what you need. It's a self-destructive pattern. And in spite of all efforts to give him help, he eventually just, you know, went one step too far and it killed him.

"And sadly, we learned that we're not alone."

HALOS: 'Healing After Losing One to Substance'

Karl and Beth Bechtel, Jennifer Smith and Jeannie Best, all of whom have lost sons to substance misuse, with the HALOS tree at the Celebration of Trees at Springfield Barn in Williamsport.

Joseph lost his battle with addiction on Sept. 23, 2020, a month shy of his 29th birthday.

About a year later, his parents decided to put their grief to work. They couldn't find a support group for the survivors of victims of substance misuse, so they started one.

HALOS, an acronym for "Healing After Losing One to Substance," meets on the last Sunday of each month at their church, Pathway Community Church on Salem Avenue. Their next meeting is set for Jan. 28, as they had their December meeting early this year.

It's open to anyone, friend or family member, who's lost a loved one to substance misuse.

And as the Bechtels quickly learned, that's a tragically large club.

Overdose crisis town hall in Hagerstown hears feedback, provides updates

'There was just nowhere for us to go'

Joseph's struggle with addiction had been a long one, and when he died, "there was just nowhere for us to go," Beth said. "It's a different kind of thing" to lose someone that way.

"It can either be sudden, or a long, drawn-out experience," Karl added. "In our case, it was drawn out. But for others, it's sudden.

"But there's always a question of guilt that you might not associate with, you know, a traffic accident or something tragic like that. And many, many other levels of trauma that aren't typical. Especially if you lose a child, because that's out of order; you're supposed to go first."

Beth eventually looked around for others who were in their situation. She found them on social media. Lots of them.

"Just so many people," she said. "So many people. It's an epidemic."

'We all understand each other because we're going through it'

The HALOS tree at Springfield Barn commemorates loved ones lost to substance misuse.

HALOS was formed to give these survivors a safe place to move through their grief.

"The core purpose of the group is that we're not trained grief professionals," Karl said. "We're just there for support. We all understand each other because we're going through it.

"So it's not clinical. It can be very close and tender and real, because nobody's giving you pat answers like, oh, you know, 'time heals everything.' Or 'I know how you feel.' Because if you haven't gone through it, you don't know how I feel. So we just felt that a peer-led support group would be a good thing for people."

This year, HALOS contributed a Christmas tree to the annual Celebration of Trees at Springfield Barn in Williamsport. It's trimmed with ornaments bearing the names of 39 victims of substance misuse.

"And those are all local people," Beth said. "There were some from Martinsburg (W.Va.), mostly from Hagerstown, a couple from Greencastle (Pa.), just all local people."

Beth placed social media posts announcing the activity, "and people started contacting me that I didn't know," she said. "So it just kind of snowballed. And if there's that many people in just a month, I know there's more."

They appreciated the chance to be involved, she added, because "you want your loved one to be remembered. And this was one way we could help them with that."

"We had a couple of really touching comments about what that meant to them to know that their loved one, on this first Christmas apart, was being remembered," Karl said.

Gas station grub: Which gas station food owns the tastebuds of Hagerstown? Hint: It's local

What happens at a HALOS meeting?

At first, the Bechtels were surprised by the amount of interest in the group. Yet they knew there were even more people they could be reaching.

"There's a lot of people that are hesitant to come, because I think they think that it's more therapy," Beth said, but "it's just a friendly gathering of people who just really know what you're going through."

"And not everybody grieves the same," Karl said. "Some people just want to keep it to themselves. They don't want to air it out."

"I've been in touch with a lot of moms, mostly, who want to come but just can't yet," Beth said. "I just keep in touch with them, let them know that we're here and available — even if they just want to text back and forth."

With those who do come, "we have some coffee and chat," Beth said. "We try to have some snacks there, too. But it's just real informal."

"If there are new people, we spend a good bit of time getting to know (them)," Karl said. "We get their basic information for contact purposes, and information about the one who's passed. But then you just carefully try to gauge what their comfort level is with sharing, ask a few open-ended questions to find out where they're at in the grieving process. And just try to ease into it to establish a comfort level. And really, it takes care of itself."

'That's the part I like — honoring the life that they had'

The HALOS tree at Springfield Barn commemorates loved ones lost to substance misuse.

They structure activities around the components of another acronym: GRACE.

"We think it's important to grieve, to remember, to accept — because sometimes it's just so hard to even get your arms around the fact that they're gone, celebrate the life that you had with them, and through all that, endure," Karl said.

"Along each of those acronym points will structure an activity or a conversation. For instance, we had a day where it was bring a picture day. Then had a day where you talk about how awesome the person was, you know, the celebration part.

"That's the part I like — honoring the life that they had."

They've learned a lot about grief, Karl said. And one of those things is "you never get over it, you just get through it. And that's something that you share with each other; ways to get on, especially in the holiday season. It's tougher."

At this time of year, he said, it's important that those who've lost loved ones "either stick to traditions that you've already established and maybe just figure out a way to include the lost person — like set an extra place setting or something like that, or begin new traditions so that you have something to latch on to in the holiday season."

The tree at the barn, for example, is a new tradition, he said.

"I already had people saying 'well next year, maybe we can do this or that,' Beth said. "It just kind of excited people."

Sports memorabilia shop: Comings & Goings: Sports memorabilia shop under new ownership

Not all victims are addicts, but all are grieved for

It's a way spread awareness that "there are people who have lost loved ones to this," she said. "And you know, those aren't just drug addicts. Those are people who have families. Those are people who were loved and cared for. And that was somebody's child. Or brother or sister."

There are even people in the group who've lost parents to substance misuse.

And not all the victims were addicts, Karl noted. Some made one tragic mistake.

HALOS, Beth said, has given her a focus and a way to keep Joseph's memory alive. Helping other people, she said, helps her. Karl is also comforted by the fact that Joseph was an organ donor. Their faith has sustained them.

Their advice to others coping with these losses is to seek help. "Don't go it alone," Beth said. "The support is there."

"And also don't allow guilt to cause you to do harm to yourself as a result of someone else's passing," Karl said. "There are people who have actually gotten into drug addiction because they lost somebody to it."

"There's something that I learned long ago," he said. "When somebody's grieving, you don't have anything brilliant to tell them. It's just be there. And listen."

Do you want to connect?

If you've lost a loved one to substance misuse and are looking for a safe place to talk, you can contact HALOS by email at Halos21740@gmail.com, or call 240-817-4805.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown couple launches HALOS support group following son's death