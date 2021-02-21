How some drugs can turn into a cancer-causing chemical in the body

C. Michael White, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
<span class="caption">Pharmaceutical companies recalled metformin, a type II diabetes drug, after high levels of impurities of NDMA, a known carcinogen, were found in the tablets.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/in-this-photo-illustration-avkare-metformin-er-500-mg-news-photo/1255268220?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scott Olson via Getty Images">Scott Olson via Getty Images</a></span>
Pharmaceutical companies recalled metformin, a type II diabetes drug, after high levels of impurities of NDMA, a known carcinogen, were found in the tablets. Scott Olson via Getty Images

When consumers get a prescription drug from the pharmacy, they assume that it’s been tested and is safe to use. But what if a drug changes in harmful ways as it sits on the shelf or in the body?

One dangerous result has been the creation of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable carcinogen, in certain drugs. NDMA is found in chlorinated water, food and drugs in trace amounts. To minimize exposure, the Food and Drug Administration has set an acceptable level of NDMA in each pill at less than 96 nanograms.

But over the past few years the FDA has found excessive amounts of NDMA in several drugs for hypertension, diabetes and heartburn. As a result, the agency has initiated recalls to protect the public. These products were contaminated with NDMA during the manufacturing process. The FDA recommended best practices for manufacturers to minimize this risk going forward.

Unfortunately for the buying public, emerging evidence suggests that NDMA can also be created as some pills sit on the store shelf or medicine cabinet, or even after the patient swallows it. Thus, there is no way to test for its presence in the factory.

I am a pharmacist and distinguished professor who has written extensively about manufacturing issues and FDA oversight associated with both drugs and dietary supplements in the past, including the issue of NDMA contamination. In a new article, I discuss how NDMA can end up in a patient’s medication if it wasn’t put there during its manufacture.

The drug Zantac on a drug store shelf.
Zantac, the heartburn medicine, was pulled from the shelf, along with its generic versions, after the FDA found low levels of NDMA in the drug. Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

NDMA levels creep up after manufacture

Ranitidine (Zantac) was a commonly used heartburn and ulcer prescription and over-the-counter medication for decades before it was recalled by the FDA on April 1, 2020. It may now be the canary in the coal mine for the post-manufacturing creation of NDMA.

In one study, investigators found that ranitidine contained only 18 nanograms of NDMA after it was manufactured. However, when stored at 158°F for 12 days – as if the drug had been left in a hot car – NDMA dosages rose above 140 ng. This is only slightly above the 96 ng limit the FDA has deemed safe, but this was only 12 days later.

In another study, storing ranitidine where it was exposed to higher temperatures or high humidity enhanced the creation of NDMA over time. This suggests that some medications can leave the factory with a safe amount of NDMA but if kept for too long at home or on the store shelf can exceed known acceptable limits by the time patients use them.

In a new study in JAMA Network Open, investigators simulated the stomach environment and found that when ranitidine was exposed to an acidic environment with a nitrite source, these chemicals could create more than 10,000 ng of NDMA.

These results support a clinical study in which urine samples were collected from 10 adults both before and after using ranitidine. After people swallowed ranitidine, the urinary NDMA doses rose from about 100 ng to more than 40,000 ng over the next day.

Other drugs need closer investigation

In another study, investigators added chloramine, a disinfectant routinely added to sterilize drinking water, to water samples that contained one of several medications that are structurally similar to ranitidine. They found that several commonly used drugs, including antihistamines (doxylamine and chlorpheniramine), a migraine drug (sumatriptan), another heartburn drug (nizatidine) and a blood pressure drug (diltiazem) all generated NDMA.

It is unclear whether the amount of NDMA created by these drugs when stored in hot and humid environments or after a patient swallows them is dangerous, as with ranitidine. I believe that more studies need to be done right away to find out. It is always better to be safe than sorry, particularly when dealing with a possible carcinogen.

[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: C. Michael White, University of Connecticut.

Read more:

C. Michael White does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • New video shows two California officers attempt to apprehend man for alleged jaywalking before shooting him

    After confronting the man over alleged jaywalking, police accused the man of attempting to grab an officer's gun, leading to the shooting.

  • Israel starts reopening economy after two-month lockdown

    Israel lifted many of its coronavirus restrictions and started reopening its economy Sunday as the country's vaccination drive and third nationwide lockdown have started to bring down infections. Gyms, pools, cinemas and restaurants are opening back up for people who have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel unveiled its plan to allow the vaccinated to attend cultural events, fly abroad and patronize restaurants and health clubs by using a “green badge” app on Saturday ahead of the reopening of the economy.

  • Check to see if your BMI is in the 'obese' range, because you may be able to get an early COVID-19 vaccine

    Having obesity makes you eligible for an early COVID-19 vaccine in several states. Evidence shows it can be a risk for severe infection.

  • Cuomo: 'lie' that nursing home death data hidden

    On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed as a "lie" any accusation that his administration hid the correct numbers of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes. (Feb. 19)

  • Mass. doctor on COVID-19 vaccines, side effects

    Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez with Tufts Medical Center speaks about new CDC data examining side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • 10 Things to Do When You’re Bored At Home for the Rest of Winter

    We can't go back to baking banana bread.

  • Today in History for February 20th

    Highlights of this day in history: Astronaut John Glenn becomes the first American in orbit; the Rhode Island nightclub fire; Actor Sydney Poitier born; Tara Lipinski becomes the youngest gold medalist in the Winter Olympics. (Feb. 20)

  • First COVID-19 patients arrive at Brazilian field hospital

    The first two COVID-19 patients arrived at a new field hospital in Santarem, Brazil, as the coronavirus pandemic drains public hospitals' resources in the country's Amazon region.

  • If You Have This Fish at Home, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    You may need to make some adjustments to this weekend's brunch menu now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of a popular type of smoked fish. On Feb. 18, the FDA issued a recall alert for Aaron's Gourmet Smoked Fish products and buyers are "urged not to consume them."The smoked fish in question is being recalled over a "lack of licensure and regulatory oversight by the state agency." The Aaron's Gourmet products, which come in either vacuum-sealed plastic bags or glass jars, were sold through Growers Outlet and Berry Good PDX, two farmer's markets based in Portland, Oregon.Though no adverse effects related to the consumption of the smoked fish products have yet been reported, the FDA recommends that anyone who purchased them either throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased to receive a full refund. If you have the products in question at home, you can also call Aaron's Gourmet Smoked Fish at 503-372-9849 with questions. And while you're clearing out your kitchen, If You're Making Your Dinner in This, Stop Right Now, Experts Say. 1 Caesar dressing You've washed and dried those greens—now it's time to make sure your dressing is safe to use on them. On Feb. 15, the FDA announced that Litehouse Inc. had voluntarily recalled 225 cases of its Brite Harbor Caesar Dressing&Dip 1.5-oz packets. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the dressing might contain anchovies that are not included on the ingredients list. The dressing, which was sold in Oregon, Utah, and Washington, is marked with a best by date of July 13, 2021, written as "03 071321" and lot code "03 071321 16002 60/1.5 oz Brite Harbor Caesar." If you have the affected dressing in your possession, return it to the store you bought it from for a full refund. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Queso fresco Chips, tacos…a side of dangerous bacteria? You might be in for a bout of serious illness if you eat any Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Feb. 17, the CDC announced that there were seven illnesses and seven hospitalizations across four states related to the consumption of Hispanic-style soft cheese, with officials in Connecticut discovering listeria bacteria in specific samples of El Abuelito queso fresco.As a precaution, the CDC recommends that people who have weakened immune systems, are pregnant, or are 65 or older do not eat any Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheese at the moment, including queso blanco, queso fresco, and queso panela, whether made by El Abuelito or other brands. For other individuals, the CDC recommends specifically not consuming El Abuelito brand queso fresco.If consumed, listeria can lead to confusion, headache, balance issues, fever, muscle aches, neck stiffness, and food poisoning-like symptoms in otherwise healthy people. It can also lead to miscarriage, still birth, and early delivery in pregnant people; and it's more likely to cause serious or life-threatening infections in newborns and the elderly. And for more foods you're better off tossing, If You're Eating This for Breakfast, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. 3 Thai curry and peanut sauces Instead of making curry at home tonight, you might want to opt for takeout, thanks to a recent recall on a number of popular Thai sauces. On Feb. 9, the FDA issued a recall alert for Delicae Gourmet's Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce due to potential contamination with shrimp, an ingredient that's not listed on the label. Consuming the product could lead to a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" in those with a shellfish allergy, a condition thought to affect approximately two percent of the U.S. population.The products in question, which bear UPC code #643558406919 for the Thai Peanut Sauce, #643558406711 for the Panang Curry Sauce, and #643558406810 for the Spicy Red Curry Sauce, can be returned to the store from which they were purchased for a full refund. 4 Ground beef You might be getting more than you bargained for with the ground beef in your burgers. On Feb. 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported that Greater Omaha Packing Co. raw ground beef could be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. The meat in question—which is packed in two-pound trays bearing packed dates ranging from Jan. 28, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2021—should not be consumed, but should be thrown away or returned to its place of purchase, according to the FSIS. If consumed, E. coli "can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps," kidney failure, and even death. And if you want to protect yourself, If You Bought This Beer, Throw It Out Wearing Gloves and a Face Shield.

  • Pfizer vaccine may offer strong protection after first dose, Israeli study finds

    The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 85 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after one dose, according to a new study.

  • Some businesses are insisting employees get vaccinated for Covid. Should yours?

    Whether it means firing workers who refuse, offering incentives or taking a laissez-faire approach, it’s worth having a policy A local resident receives a Covid-19 vaccination shot at the South Park Recreation Center in Los Angeles. Photograph: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock This week a New York City restaurant made news because it allegedly fired an employee because she refused to get vaccinated. According to the New York Times, the waitress, who worked in Brooklyn’s Red Hook Tavern, did not want to get a Covid vaccine shot because she was concerned that the vaccine might affect her chances of becoming pregnant in the future. “I totally support the vaccine,” she said. “If it wasn’t for this one thing, I would probably get it.” Unfortunately, her bosses saw things differently. The restaurant, which has a policy that requires all of its employees to get vaccinated, terminated the employee. The owner, according to the report, refused to comment on the situation but did say that the restaurant revised its policies to “make it clearer to employees how they could seek an exemption from getting vaccinated”. The situation is one that most businesses – big and small - are already facing, or will face in the weeks ahead: do we terminate an employee who refuses to get a vaccine? Many companies are choosing this route. Other companies are taking the opposite approach and instead offering incentives to those that get the shot. For example, Dollar General, Lidl and others including McDonald’s and Trader Joe’s are actually paying their employees with cash or added time off to get vaccinated. There are even some businesses – like this innovative restaurant in Detroit – that are offering discounts to customers who can show they have done the same. Regardless, every company has to address the issue and have a policy. “My first piece of advice to employers who require vaccinations is to contact your insurance broker and find out exactly what coverages you have that may apply to a mandatory Covid vaccination policy,” said Claude Schoenberg, an employment attorney based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. “You need to know what protection you might have in case an employee suffers an adverse reaction to a mandated Covid vaccine. You should consider whether that amount of insurance protection is sufficient.” Then there’s the issue of whether just a single one-size-fits-all policy makes sense. Schoenberg is advising his clients to ask themselves whether a Covid vaccination policy would be beneficial to all operations. He suggests considering whether some operations are more safety sensitive than others or if some employees are more at risk than others to contract Covid, based on their work location and proximity to other employees. He also recommends considering what would happen if employees resist vaccination due to their religious leanings or a valid medical reason and also how such a vaccination policy would be implemented. “Will an employer offer Covid vaccination on premises and at employer cost?” he asks. “Will these vaccinations occur during working hours? Will the employer pay employees for time spent receiving a mandatory Covid vaccination?” What do I care if an employee gets vaccinated or not? All of these considerations, and others, need to be taken into account when coming up with your policy. So what happens if you don’t have a policy? That’s a road some of my clients are taking. “What do I care if an employee gets vaccinated or not?” one owner of a small service company told me this week. “If he or she gets sick, that’s their problem. I know I’ll be getting vaccinated so I won’t likely get sick, and neither will others in my office who do the same.” That approach is also valid, as long as he’s prepared to absorb the not insubstantial costs of an employee who has to miss work due to illness. That’s a reason why some employers, like the restaurant owner in Brooklyn I imagine, are requiring vaccinations of their workers. The bottom line is that the decision whether or not to require your employees to get vaccinated is still up to the owner of the company. There are no federal guidelines that require Covid vaccinations for workers just like there have been none requiring such vaccinations for the flu or shingles. It’s your workplace so you’re free to choose. But, given the unusual nature of a global pandemic and the ongoing uncertainty of its outcome, it’s still probably a good idea to talk to an expert. “Contact your attorney,” says Schoenberg. “You won’t regret investing time and money obtaining trusted advice and counsel concerning such an important decision.”

  • Skoliosexual

    Everything you've ever wanted to know about what it means to be skoliosexual, including why it is not a preferred term.

  • Minnesota House Votes Against Additional Security Funding for Derek Chauvin Trial

    The Minnesota House of Representatives rejected a bill intended to provide funds for increased police security during the upcoming trial for one of the officers accused of killing George Floyd.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Somali government forces, opposition clash in Mogadishu over election protest

    Somali government troops and opposition supporters - including some soldiers - exchanged gunfire in Mogadishu on Friday in street clashes that broke out during a protest march over delayed elections. Demonstrators said they had been attacked first by the government forces. Residents reported sporadic shooting and said rocket-propelled grenades had also been fired.

  • Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights

    China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang. Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses. "Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue at the town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • Analysis: Exodus of Republican voters tired of Trump could push party further right

    A surge of Republicans quitting the party to renounce Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol riot could hurt moderates in next year's primaries, adding a capstone to Trump's legacy as president: A potentially lasting rightward push on the party. More than 68,000 Republicans have left the party in recent weeks in Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, crucial states for Democrats' hopes of keeping control of Congress in the mid-term elections in 2022, state voter data shows. Compared to the Republicans who stayed put, those who fled were more concentrated in the left-leaning counties around big cities, which political analysts said suggested moderate Republicans could be leading the defections.