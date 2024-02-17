Drugs, weapons, explosives found in Joshua Tree: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies discovered firearms, narcotics, explosives, and a drug lab in a remote part of the High Desert.

At 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Multi-Enforcement Team were following up on reports of drug sales in the 60000 Block of Post Road in Joshua Tree. The area is about 12 miles east of Highway 247 and nearly 6 miles north of Highway 62.

While searching a home in the area investigators said they confiscated 58 firearms, ammunition, about 2 pounds of methamphetamine, a clandestine drug lab, explosive devices, and cash.

The Sheriff’s Narcotics Division and Bomb and Arson Detail responded to remove the drug lab and explosives, authorities confirmed.

William Robertson, 67, and George Gladden, 50, of Joshua Tree, were arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of firearms, possession of narcotics for sale, and drug manufacturing, sheriff’s officials said. They were booked into the Morongo Basin Jail, with bail set at $700,000.

Robertson was transferred to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Brent Miller at Morongo Basin station at 760-366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 888-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two men arrested in connection with drug lab found in Joshua Tree