Drugs, weapons seized in Forsyth County after car stopped in high school parking lot, deputies say

Two men were arrested in Forsyth County after driving through campus to cut through from Fowler Road to Mullinax Road.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling the parking lot at Denmark High School when they saw a suspicious vehicle driving through without a parking tag on the windshield on Oct. 10.

While watching the car, the school resource officer saw an older black Lincoln town car drive through the parking lot, then turn down another parking lane, deputies said.

He then approached the car to speak to the driver and passenger.

When the SRO made contact with the car, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he asked the two in the car what they were doing at the school’s parking lot, and the driver said they were looking at cars because he used to be a student, and “knew there were cool cars at Denmark.”

The officer asked for the two men’s identifications and received the driver’s driver license, but the passenger said he did not have any identification with him.

The two men were later identified as Tyler Shores, 21 of Cumming, and Riley Ballard, 20 of St. Louis.

The SRO called for backup, and another deputy arrived, then the two men in the car were asked to step out.

The vehicle was searched due to the odor of marijuana coming from inside, and a deputy found THC wax in the glove compartment.

In the trunk, deputies also found an unloaded .22 caliber black revolver and multiple airsoft guns, and that the two men were leaving Georgia to go to St. Louis the next day.

Shores told deputies the two had met each other online in a car group chat.

Ballard also said he was visiting Atlanta for a boxing match and contacted Shores, who then decided to move to St. Louis with Ballard after being kicked out of his house by his parents.

Both men were arrested and the car was towed off of school property.

Shores told deputies he had recently purchased the gun but it wasn’t registered yet.

The sheriff’s office said there were never any safety concerns for students or staff during the Oct. 10 incident.

