Drugs were being sold from a Burton car wash, the sheriff says. Here’s the details

A Seabrook man has been charged with selling drugs out of a Burton car wash, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

James “Baby” Odom, 44, is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The charges stem from an investigation that the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force began in June into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Burton. Authorities received a tip of drug activity at a car wash at 16 Eastern Road, which Odom owns.

Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office said, investigators learned that Odom was selling drugs from the car wash.

Investigators got an arrest warrant for Odom for the sale and distribution of crack cocaine. On Friday, deputies took Odom into custody on the outstanding warrant during a traffic stop. He had cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and an illegal prescription medication in his possession at the time of his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the stop, investigators executed search warrants at Odom’s residence and business. Cocaine, marijuana, items used to make crack cocaine and a illegal firearm were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Odom is facing charges of trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said.