Drugs were found during probation visit, and two are arrested, Lexington Co. sheriff says

Two West Columbia residents were arrested after drugs were discovered in their residence during an in-home check in by a probation officer, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Jamie Spencer, 45, and Elizabeth Allen, 38, were each charged with multiple crimes, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Spencer was charged with trafficking fentanyl 28 grams or more, trafficking meth 100 grams to 200 grams, two counts of felony possession of a firearm or ammunition, possession of steroids and criminal conspiracy, according to the release.

A $40,000 bond was set for Spencer, who is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

Allen was charged with criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice and distribution of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s department said.

A $5,000 surety bond was set for each of Allen’s charges, and were posted on July 5, Lexington County court records show.

“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in earlier this month on this case after an agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services visited Spencer’s home for a probation check-in,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Their agent found drug and drug related items inside Spencer’s home. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on the home.”

Following a search of the home, approximately 360 grams of fentanyl, 180 grams of methamphetamine, steroids, ammunition and 18 firearms were located, according to the release.

Allen was arrested because she moved the firearms from Spencer’s home to a secondary location in an attempt to keep Spencer in possession of the guns, the sheriff’s department said.

Spencer was not allowed to have possession of the ammunition or guns due to a previous conviction, according to Koon.

In 2013, Spencer pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Lexington County, court records show.

“This is a great example of how strong relationships between agencies can make a community safer,” Koon said.