Drumright man charged with domestic abuse, attempting to escape arrest

Jul. 27—A Drumright man is facing multiple counts after being accused of a domestic altercation and scuffle with Payne County deputies.

Kyle James McDonald, 30, was charged Tuesday in Payne County district court with Domestic Assault and Battery by Strangulation (second and subsequent offense), Resisting and Officer and Attempting Escape from Arrest.

Payne County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call July 21 in reference to a domestic situation in Drumright.

In the probable cause affidavit, the deputy reports that McDonald was stopped for a traffic violation close to the house they were about to investigate.

Deputies say McDonald refused orders and began to push away one of the deputies. The deputy wrote that McDonald resisted a taser being deployed three different times, before breaking away from police and running into the woods.

Deputies were able to catch up to McDonald in the woods, where they handcuffed and detained him.

A woman told police that McDonald started a physical altercation by slapping her when she was sleeping. She also accused McDonald of choking her and putting a pillow over her face. She was able to text a relative who made the 911 call.

According to court documents, McDonald has previous convictions for domestic assault.