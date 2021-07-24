Drumright man set for new trial date, decides to hire new attorney instead

Jul. 24—Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr., has been sitting in the Payne County Jail since his arrest in 2019.

McClendon was accused of causing a collision that resulted in the deaths of Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

He was scheduled to have a jury trial this month but the date was stricken for an unknown reason.

Friday morning McClendon appeared with his court appointed attorney Royce Hobbs before Judge Phillip Corley.

Hobbs said McClendon's family is planning to hire a private attorney, so McClendon waived his right to have a speedy trial. Corley told McClendon he needed to try to quickly hire an attorney.

He is scheduled to return to court in September.

Cushing man charged in 2017 murder case has final pretrial before jury trial

Anthony Wayne Quizon Endrina was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse after Michael Hamilton's body was found badly burned in 2017.

Endrina has come up for trial a couple times over the last several years, but more recently COVID caused a delay in his trial scheduled last year.

His newest trial date is scheduled for the middle of September, and he has another date in August to discuss any pretrial issues.

Drumright man charged with manslaughter returns to court for district court arraignment

Christopher Collier was charged with manslaughter last year after he fatally struck a pedestrian in Cushing.

He was also recently charged with assault and battery in an unrelated incident.

Collier appeared in court Friday morning before Corley on the manslaughter charge, after he was bound over for trial court arraignment following his preliminary hearing.